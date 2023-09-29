Andrew Thomas’ Monday night status in question after sitting out practice

Andrew Thomas missed the Giants’ previous two games with a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener against the Cowboys. The early-week optimism surrounding the availability of Giants offensive lineman Andrew Thomas has taken a discouraging downturn.

Thomas was held out of practice on Friday, putting his return to the lineup for the first time since Week 1 in Monday night’s home game against the Seahawks in question.

The $117.5 million left tackle had missed the Giants’ previous two games with a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener against the Cowboys , but Thomas had said as recently as Tuesday that he believed he had a “good” chance to reclaim his starting spot this week.

“We’re just going to let him rehab with the trainers,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice. “I think it’s the right thing to do. Let’s give it a couple days here and we’ll see where we’re at.” headtopics.com

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft, had practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, but Daboll sidestepped the question when asked if Thomas suffered a setback with his hamstring.

