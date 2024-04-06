Anchorage Sees Increase in Snowfall, Ranks Third for Snowiest Winters

Anchorage is currently in third place for the snowiest winters on record with a total snowfall of 130.5 inches. A powerful Pacific low is bringing high winds , rain, and snow to the region.

Anchorage Snowfall Winter Pacific Low High Winds Rain Snow

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anchorage is about a foot shy of breaking winter snowfall recordClimatologist Brian Brettschneider says the prospect of Anchorage having more than 134.5 inches of snowfall this winter is “not looking good.”

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »

Anchorage creeps within inches of snowfall recordFriday’s forecast called for a trace of snow in West Anchorage, where the National Weather Service keeps official records, but there’s more expected early next week.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

The race is on: Anchorage only 6.5″ away from tying current snowfall seasonal recordIf the snow season were to end today, it would be the fourth-snowiest year on record.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Anchorage voters to see increase in property taxes with majority of municipal election propositions passingIf the current trend in this year’s municipal election in Anchorage continues, propositions with money attached to them could cost area property taxpayers about $124 million.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Pflugerville ISD sees increase in reading fluency due to new AI reading programThe AI program listens to students read aloud and corrects their pronunciation in real-time.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Doctor sees significant increase in trauma from border wall fallsThe border wall stands at 30 feet tall in some parts, and its height has become a cause for concern as falls from it can create serious injuries.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »