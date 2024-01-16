Altcoins Surge in Crypto Market as Chiliz Hits Highest Value Since 2023

It’s been a positive start to the week in the crypto market, with several altcoins posting sizable gains in the past 24 hours. Leading the pack is sports fan token Chiliz (CHZ) with a 20% surge, while super-fast blockchain network Sei (SEI) is also continuing its upward trajectory. Meanwhile, the hot new meme coin Meme Kombat (MK) has now raised $6.9 million in its presale as investors try to get in early on the next potential breakout star.

Chiliz’s surge over the past 24 hours has taken it to the $0.103 level, its highest value since May 2023. Much of the attention given to Chiliz is due to its unique use case as a currency for the sports industry. The token powers the Socios.com fan engagement platform, allowing users to purchase branded “fan tokens” for their favorite sports teams and gain voting rights, VIP rewards, and more., with over 10 million CHZ transactions expected to have occurred on the Chiliz blockchain by the end of this wee





