Alfred Molina's portrayal of Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express

Alfred Molina takes on the role of Hercule Poirot in the 2001 TV movie Murder on the Orient Express. He knows how to deliver a dramatic performance like he did three years later when he became Spider-Man 2’s mad scientist, but his first and only outing as the Belgian detective brings a quieter side compared to Kenneth Branagh’s eccentric and excitable portrayal. Molina’s performance might be the more favorable take on the sleuth.

For those who prefer their Poirot to remain an observer rather than a haunted and tragic hero, he ends up in the hands of Branagh. Agatha Christie is known as the “Queen of Crime” for how well-plotted her mysteries are with clues or red herrings in the right place. Should any film or TV adaptation try to rearrange too much of the puzzle, it can suffer from it. This has been happening with Branagh’s trilogy, each installment changing more and more until A Haunting in Venice (2023) transforms a cozy whodunit into a supernatural thrille

