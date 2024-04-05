Alabama Senate Considers Bill to Expand Medical Marijuana Access

The Alabama Senate is considering a bill that aims to expedite the process of providing medical marijuana to patients. The bill would increase the number of licenses issued by the state cannabis commission and require the commission to grant licenses to approved companies. This would triple the number of integrated licenses from 5 to 15. Additionally, the bill would increase the number of licenses for processors from 4 to 6, and for dispensaries from 4 to 7.

Supporters argue that this bill would help patients access medical marijuana more quickly, while opponents claim it undermines existing laws

Alabama Senate Bill Medical Marijuana Licenses Cannabis Commission Patients

