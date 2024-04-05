Alabama man caught with Easter eggs filled with fentanyl pills instead of chocolate

An Alabama man was caught red-handed with Easter eggs filled with nearly 200 fentanyl pills -- rather than chocolate treats. The Colbert County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that agents with the county's drug task force pulled over 29-year-old Jamarious Dequan Qualls on April 1 at around 11:45 a.m. Police quickly learned that Qualls had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in a nearby county and the 29-year-old allowed law enforcement to search his car.

Investigators discovered orange and gold plastic Easter eggs inside his car. Authorities said that the eggs contained 176 fentanyl pills inside and a plastic bag with 1oz of 'spice' synthetic cannabis. Qualls was taken into custody and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Alabama Easter Eggs Fentanyl Pills Drug Trafficking Controlled Substance

