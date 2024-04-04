Alabama Hospital to Stop IVF Treatments Due to Litigation Concerns

An Alabama hospital is ending IVF treatments due to litigation concerns. The state's supreme court ruled that frozen embryos created through IVF are considered children, and a new state law was passed to offer more legal protection for IVF .

The hospital has temporarily resumed IVF treatments but will stop offering the service after December 31, 2024.

