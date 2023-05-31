Adapting a Violent Story into a Graphic Novel

They unpack how Sturm depicted the violence of the story in a way that was true to the text but not overly graphic, Sturm’s research in England, and more. Emily Bazelon: What were the challenges of adapting this book to being a graphic novel? I mean, it’s very visual. It’s famously animated in this cartoon that apparently was so violent that it scared—and even tormented—a whole generation of British children. American children too.

It’s the number one comment I think I get from people when they know that I’ve worked on this book. It’s like, “I saw that movie and it traumatized me.” Let’s start with talking about the violence. How did you try to depict the violence in a way that felt true to the text, but wasn’t necessarily going to cause people to have nightmares? Yeah, I mean, I really just kept going back to the text and trying not to be gratuitous. And the story is about surviving in the natural world, and it is a bit of a brutal place. But we tried to do some stuff ‘off camera.’ We didn’t linger on the blood and the gor





