Actor Abubakar Salim Finds Healing in Video Games

A decade ago, Abubakar Salim lost his father. That grief lives within him. An actor by trade, with credits in Raised by Wolves and House of the Dragon’s upcoming season, he searched for years for the right medium to work through the hurt. A film. A TV show. Nothing did it justice—until he tried to make a video game. “If you’re really depicting grief in a truthful and honest way, it is so open and chaotic that actually, you can kind of gamify it,” he says.

Salim is the CEO and creative director of Surgent Studios, the developer behind the upcoming Metroidvania game Tales of Kenzera: Zau. The game, set to launch April 23, follows a young shaman, Zau, who has made a deal with the god of death to bring his father back to life in exchange for three great spirits. Its story is a reflection of coping with loss—even its premise is built on bargaining, a common stage for someone dealing with death

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIRED / 🏆 555. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M. Emmet Walsh, character actor known for 'Blood Simple,' 'Blade Runner' dies at 88Memorable roles by Walsh included a Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' 'Blood Simple' and a doctor who gives Chevy Chase an uncomfortable exam in 'Fletch.'

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

M. Emmet Walsh, character actor known for 'Blood Simple,' 'Blade Runner' dies at 88Memorable roles by Walsh included a Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' 'Blood Simple' and a doctor who gives Chevy Chase an uncomfortable exam in 'Fletch.'

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

M. Emmet Walsh, character actor known for 'Blood Simple,' 'Blade Runner' dies at 88Memorable roles by Walsh included a Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' 'Blood Simple' and a doctor who gives Chevy Chase an uncomfortable exam in 'Fletch.'

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

M. Emmet Walsh, character actor known for 'Blood Simple,' 'Blade Runner' dies at 88Memorable roles by Walsh included a Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' 'Blood Simple' and a doctor who gives Chevy Chase an uncomfortable exam in 'Fletch.'

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

M. Emmet Walsh, actor who shined in seedy, menacing roles, dies at 88He was a sniper in “The Jerk” and a private detective in “Blood Simple.” One critic noted that the typical Walsh character was “a cesspool in a flowered shirt.”

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Casting Grant Gustin In James Gunn’s DC Universe: 10 Roles The Flash Actor Could PlayGrant Gustin could play a new role in the DCU.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »