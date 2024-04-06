Actively managed municipal bond ETFs offer income-generating opportunity

Gallegos, the co-founder and COO of a firm, believes that actively managed municipal bond exchange-traded funds can generate income in a high rate environment . She expects healthy returns even if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

The ETF, TAXX, holds almost 62% municipal bonds and also includes exposure to corporate and securitized bonds.

Municipal Bond ETF Income High Rate Environment Federal Reserve Interest Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin hits $73K as BTC spot ETFs edge closer to overtaking Gold ETFs in AUMBitcoin (BTC) price has progressively forged north for the past several weeks, breaking past key barriers and inspiring bullish optimism among community members.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Ether ETFs Could Be Bigger Than Bitcoin ETFs, Says VanEckHelene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

SEC to eventually approve spot Ethereum ETFs, says JPMorganJPMorgan remains more optimistic for the long term, anticipating the eventual approval of spot Ethereum ETFs.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's NeoBitcoin advocate shares what's common between Neo from Matrix movie and BTC ETFs

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Sleeper ICO-era project becomes 3rd most actively developed crypto appAn almost-forgotten crypto messaging app project is now the third most developed crypto project, touting over 434 GitHub commits in the last thirty days.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Driven by "Bigger Forces" Than ETFs: Top AnalystBitcoin ETFs might not be the main driving force behind the Bitcoin price action

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »