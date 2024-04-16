Abortion Funds Struggle to Meet Increased Demand for Out-of-State Travel

Gloria Ceren holds up a sign showing the distance Floridians have to travel to access abortion at the “Rally to Stop the Six-Week Abortion Ban” held at Lake Eola Park on April 13, 2024, in Orlando, Florida ., staffers at abortion funds say they won’t be able to meet the increased demand for help funding out-of-state travel — a development that could lead to more people continuing unintended pregnancies .

In Arizona, about 11,500 abortions took place in 2022, the most recent year for which there is complete data from theThough a smaller figure, staffers at Arizona’s sole abortion fund say they will not be able to support sending that many people across state lines.“Where are people going to get resources to pay for these abortions to go out of state?” asked Eloisa Lopez, the executive director of the Abortion Fund of Arizona. “It’s not going to be possible for folks.

And as more patients travel further distances — trips that could require pricier plane tickets, extra gas, or more nights in hotels — abortion fund representatives worry their travel budgets won’t go as far as they once might have. Staffers from other funds said they likely won’t be able to help everyone who calls for assistance. “It is absolutely possible that our call volume is going to get to the point where we have to be really, really strict with how much we can fund each caller, or potentially have to close our line periodically,” said McKenna Kelley, a board member of the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund. “So far, it’s not looking super promising.

Abortion Funds Florida Out-Of-State Travel Unintended Pregnancies

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



truthout / 🏆 69. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Now that Nvidia's launched powerful AI chips, Goldman expects these 3 stocks to get a boostInvestors can also buy the three stocks through concentrated exchange-traded funds or diversified funds.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Report Details How Rich CEOs Avoid Taxes on Retirement Funds as Their Employees StruggleJake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Abortion funds no longer allowed to hand out contraceptives at Olivia Rodrigo concertsOlivia Rodrigo's team reportedly asked abortion funds to stop distributing contraceptives at her concerts because 'children are present.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Rep. Introduces Bill That Would Redirect Funds to Fake Abortion Clinics“Rep. Williams’ bill is just the latest attack on our rights by extremists,” one Democratic lawmaker said.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Meet the District 5 candidates: Tell us about your campaign funds?Supervisor Dean Preston, Bilal Mahmood, Allen Jones, and Autumn Looijen are running for District 5 supervisor.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: 50 allies to meet as US funds for Ukraine's defence ceaseRussia-Ukraine war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2, enters its 756th day.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »