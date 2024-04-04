A24 Releases Trailer for Drama 'Janet Planet' Starring Julianne Nicholson

A24 has released the first trailer for their eagerly awaited drama, Janet Planet , which stars Julianne Nicholson . The film is directed by Annie Baker in her feature directorial debut, set in rural Western Massachusetts during the summer of 1991. The story centers around 11-year-old Lacy , who spends her summer at home, captivated by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet.
As the story unfolds, three visitors enter their lives, each becoming mesmerized by Janet's captivating nature, as demonstrated in the trailer. At the heart of Janet Planet is the deep relationship between Janet and Lacy (Zoe Ziegler), showcasing an intimate bond through moments of care and shared experiences. The movie also stars Elias Koteas, Sophie Okonedo, and Will Patton. Baker's feature debut has been highly anticipated
