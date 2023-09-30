A restaurant focusing on one family's story through generations

Journalist and restaurateur Ravinder Bhogal is the mind behind London's Jikoni. Bhogal serves a kaleidoscope of food that reflects her own family journey from India to England via East Africa, with a variety of cooking styles added to the mix. Imtiaz Tyab has more.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more:

CBSNews »

An ex-investigative journalist is sentenced to 6 years in a child sexual abuse materials caseA former investigative journalist for ABC News has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing and transporting child sexual abuse images

An ex-investigative journalist is sentenced to 6 years in a child sexual abuse materials caseA former investigative journalist for ABC News has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing and transporting child sexual abuse images.

Former ABC News journalist gets 6-year sentence in child pornography caseEmmy-winning journalist James Gordon Meek pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses after the FBI raided his Arlington apartment based on a tip from Dropbox.

Slovakia election: Anti-Ukraine populist Fico faces ex-journalist SimeckaA coalition headed by former prime minister Robert Fico could hurt Europe’s unity on Ukraine.

Former investigative journalist sentenced for child sex abuse material possessionA former Arlington-based journalist will spend roughly six years in jail after he was found guilty of possessing inappropriate pictures and videos of children,

Elon Musk, Citizen Journalist: Here’s Why The Tesla Billionaire Visited The Texas-Mexico BorderMusk visited the United States’ Southern border to get an “unfiltered” view of migration and promoted his platform X as a place for people to engage in citizen journalism.