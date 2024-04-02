2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1 Arrives in the US

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1 marks the arrival of the 416-hp variant of Mercedes' compact sedan on American shores. The Edition 1 adds matte grey paint and orange accents inside and out, and it includes the AMG Aerodynamics package as standard. All of that extra kit comes at a cost, with the Edition 1 going for $82,345, nearly $16,000 over the base price for a 2024 CLA45 S.
For 2024, Mercedes not only refreshed its curvaceous CLA-class compact luxury sedan, but it also added a new AMG-tuned CLA45 S model at the top of the lineup. The new S model replaces the previous CLA45 and gains 34 ponies for a whopping 416-horsepower total. To commemorate the upgrades, the German automaker is creating the CLA45 S 'Edition 1,' which packs a host of flashy design cues and a loftier price
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Prices Mirror Those of Stuttgart's Other Sports CarYou may have to sell an organ or two to cover the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe's asking price.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 229. / 63 Read more »
Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »