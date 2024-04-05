10 children, 2 adults escape house fire in Mobile ; marking the second house fire they’ve suffered in 4 months. FOX10 News spoke to Janelle Smith, one of the adults who lived in the home. During the interview, she spotted her family cat, Lunatic, and let out a cry of relief. It was a sweet reunion after everything she and her family had lost. “I’ve had that cat since he was a kitten and my babies are definitely attached to the cat- they sleep with him and everything,” Smith said.
On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Smith says she was cooking dinner when an inferno erupted in her kitchen. The accidental grease fire spread like lightning. “I tried to get a towel and smother it out, but it went to raging so rapidly- like two seconds- it was heading towards the window,” said Smith. Those were terrifying moments as Smith and her fiance sprang to action to get all 10 kids, ranging from three to 17 years old, out safely
House Fire Mobile Family Cat Rescue Kitchen Evacuation
