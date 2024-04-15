Yellow weather warning issued for Nottinghamshire

The yellow weather warning covers much of the south and Midlands, lasting from 6.25am until 10pm on Monday . Delays to road and rail journeys are said to be likely, whilst "some short term loss of power and other services" is also possible.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles have also been warned of delays on exposed routes and bridges. The Met Office forecast for Nottingham currently predicts a peak wind gust of 42mph at 12pm.There are no other weather warnings in Nottinghamshire for the rest of the week at this stage. In its forecast for the rest of the week in Nottingham, the Met Office says: "Remaining changeable Wednesday with some blustery showers.

"Largely cloudy and dry Thursday and Friday although outbreaks of rain and drizzle possible. Temperatures recovering to near normal by Thursday."

Met Office Yellow Weather Warning Nottinghamshire Power Cuts Strong Winds Disruption Transport Delays

