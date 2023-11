Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has allegedly paid a portion of its advertising revenue to a pro-Hitler Holocaust denier. Advertisers fled Twitter following Musk’s purchase in October 2022, after which he implemented a new content moderation approach. Users have reported a rise in hate content on the platform.

