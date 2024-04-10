Woman shares thank you card from Kensington Palace sent to her

A woman shared a picture of the card that was sent to her by Kensington Palace . READ MORE: Kensington Palace has posted thank you card s to members of the public who sent their well wishes to the Princess of Wales as she undergoes chemotherapy. Kate, 42, announced via an emotional video message at the end of March that she is in the early stages of treatment after a cancer diagnosis.

During the clip, the future Queen said it had been an 'incredibly tough couple of months' for her family but she was 'well and getting stronger every day'. Since the public has found out about the Princess' health struggle, other working royals who have stepped in have been given cards and notes to give to Kate. Royal fans have also sent them to the Palace. One woman received a letter from the Palace on Saturday after she sent a card to Kate wishing her the best after hearing that she was undergoing abdominal surgery in January. Kate, 42, has been inundated with messages from royal fans wishing for her recovery One woman shared an image of the card she was sent by Kensington Palace One woman shared an image of the card she was sent by Kensington Palace The short note, which is printed on card and features the Palace's letterhead on the top, read: 'Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales. 'Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciate

