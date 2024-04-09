Woman 'marries' six-foot male doll and claims polyamorous relationship with zombie doll

A woman has revealed that she's 'married' a six-foot male doll - and claims she is now in a polyamorous relationship with the toy and the zombie female doll she 'tied the knot' with six years ago. Felicity Kadlec, from Massachusetts , wed inanimate beau Robert in a private ceremony at her home after being in a relationship together for eight years. The 25-year-old previously tied the knot with a zombie doll named Kelly Rossi, who she claims is 16 years her senior, in 2018.

But Felicity fell head over heels for Robert, allegedly 26, soon after the wedding ceremony - and now the trio are in a polyamorous relationship. Felicity Kadlec, from Massachusetts, wed inanimate beau Robert in a private ceremony at her home after being in a relationship together for eight years The 25-year-old had previously tied the knot with a zombie doll named Kelly Rossi, who she claims is 16 years her senior, in 2018 Together, the trio are raising a large family and have 10 children together – including zombie dolls Rachel, Luna, Billy, Holly, Victor, Marty, Finney, Gremly, Robbie and Molly Felicity has revealed that she first 'met' the dolls on a Halloween prop website called Creepy Collection – where she purchased them for a total of $1,000. She identifies as objectum sexual – meaning that she has a sexual and romantic attraction to particular inanimate object

Woman Married Six-Foot Male Doll Polyamorous Relationship Zombie Doll Massachusetts Inanimate Wedding Relationship Objectum Sexual

