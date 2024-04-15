Woman charged with murder of baby found in woodland

The Rev Mark Chilcott conducts the service for baby Callum in St Elphin’s Church, Warrington , in 1998

Joanne Sharkey, of West Derby in Liverpool, will appear in custody at Warrington Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder.

Murder Baby Woodland Warrington Court

