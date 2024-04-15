Woman charged with murder in connection to baby found in woodland

A woman has been charged by murder cops investigating the death of a baby found in woodland in Warrington more than 25 years ago.

Baby "Callum" was found close to the Gulliver's World theme park in the Callands area of the town in March 1998 and a murder probe was launched. Now, on Monday, April 15, Joanne Sharkey, 54, of West Derby in Liverpool, was charged with murder. She will appear in custody at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged over the death.

Detective Inspector Hannah Friend, of Cheshire Police's Major Crime Review Team, said: "I understand that this is an extremely emotional case which has attracted a lot of attention over the past twenty-six years, however I would ask people not to speculate. Top news stories today "Criminal proceedings are now active against Joanne Sharkey, and she has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings." Don't miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond - Sign up to our daily newsletter here.

Murder Baby Woodland Warrington Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman charged with murder of baby 'Callum' found in Warrington woodland in 1998Joanne Sharkey was first arrested in relation to the incident in July 2023 but was subsequently released on bail. She was rearrested on Monday.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Warrington: Woman charged with murder of baby ‘Callum’ in 1998Detectives named the infant Callum after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found dead, as his true identity could not be confirmed

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Ilkley: Feargal Sharkey hits out at 'measly' Yorkshire Water investmentEnvironmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey is giving his support to the Ilkley Clean River Group.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves 42-0 London Broncos - Matty Ashton treble helps Wire reach last eightMatty Ashton leads the way with a hat-trick as Warrington demolish London Broncos to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Meet the business behind boxing star Josh Warrington's new Leeds United themed garage floorBoxing champion Josh Warrington has had a new Leeds United themed floor installed in his garage.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Challenge Cup: St Helens 8-31 Warrington - Wire score five tries to reach semisMatty Ashton's incredible finish is the best of Warrington's five tries as they stun St Helens to book a Challenge Cup semi with Huddersfield.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »