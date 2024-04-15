Watford Under-21s Suffer 5-0 Defeat Against Sheffield United

A third successive defeat without scoring for Watford Under-21s but this afternoon’s 5-0 loss against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane was at least partly mitigated by the home side fielding a far stronger than average side. It’s rare that an Under-21 team has a couple of strikers with 33 Premier League appearances between them this season, a midfielder who has played at a World Cup finals and keeper with some 250-plus senior appearances, but that’s what United had at their disposal.
And in Will Osula they had a man who appeared to be bang in form that pretty much ended the game as a contest inside the first half an hour. The 20-year-old Danish Under-21 international, who has had 19 PL outings for the Blades this season, had completed a hat-trick by the 30th minute and looked a constant threat. Meanwhile out wide was another 20-year-old in Andre Brooks, who has played 14 times in the top-flight this season. In midfield, the home side fielded Anis Slimane, a £2.5m purchase from Brondby in the summer who has 34 caps for Tunisia and played twice at the 2022 World Cup Final
Watford Under-21S Sheffield United Defeat Strong Team Experienced Players Will Osula Hat-Trick
