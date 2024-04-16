Watford Manager Calls for Top Referees in Key Championship Games

Watford manager Tom Cleverley feels 'top referees' should be in charge of key Championship games at this stage of the season after hitting out at a decision which could potentially cost Leeds United .

Watford had fought back from two goals down to square the match at 2-2 before Flynn Downes scored a dramatic late winner for Southampton. The goal stood despite appeals for handball and the fact it happened two minutes over the allotted added time infuriated Cleverley, who also felt Sekou Mara could have been sent off earlier in the game for the hosts.

"I will never, ever have a go for genuine mistakes. I'm disappointed the corner was taken. I am struggling to see how we've led to that after the 98th minute. The whole thing should never happen and I think this is where you need someone strong for sure in the game."

