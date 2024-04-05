Watford businesses named as finalists in Muddy Stilettos’ small business awards

Customers have the chance to put a pair of Watford businesses forward after they were named as finalists in Muddy Stilettos ’ small business awards . Voting in the Herts & Beds Muddy Awards Regional Finals has opened, and residents have until 1pm on April 18 to choose their favourite in each category. All regional winners will then be put forward for the countryside lifestyle publication’s “best of the best” National Muddy Awards .

Voters have a range of five businesses to choose from in each category but only have the opportunity to choose a Watford location in two, 'Bar' and 'Beauty Salon/Clinic'. The Garden Rooms, in Market Street, is up for best bar and will be competing for votes with Paisà, in Bishop's Stortford, The Cellar Bar, in Bedford, The Wee Vinoteca, in Hitchin, and Vinsanto, Harpenden. Seneb Therapies, in Sandown Road, is representing North Watford in the Beauty Salon/Clinic categor

