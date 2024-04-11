Villa Calls for Premier League Support for European Competitions

Villa want the Premier League to provide more help for clubs competing in Europe after Thursday's opponents Lille were granted the weekend off.The French League allowed Lille to postpone their scheduled Division One trip to Monaco, meaning they will have a full week to prepare for next next week’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.

Villa, by contrast, face another important Premier League fixture away at leaders Arsenal on Sunday, less than 72 hours after Thursday's first leg tie in Birmingham.“I think it is better for the English teams, if we are in Europe, the Premier League can support as well,” said boss Unai Emery, when the subject of Lille’s weekend break was put to him during the pre-match press conference. Though Villa have not requested for any matches to be moved or postponed, it is thought the suggestion the league should offer greater assistance has been made informally in conversations with officials. The scheduling of last month’s home fixture against Tottenham, less than 72 hours after an away Conference League tie at Ajax, is understood to have been the source of some frustration. Villa were beaten 4-0 in a match which kicked off at 1pm on a Sunday. A strong performance by English clubs in Europe will also boost the Premier League’s chances of securing an extra Champions League place and is seen as another reason for the league to be more considerate of the schedule in future season

