Victims of Sexual Offences in Northern Ireland Speak Out Against Broken Criminal Justice System

Three victims of sexual offences in Northern Ireland say they were lost in a broken criminal justice system and made to feel insignificant. The women say there must be more support for victims through the often complicated criminal justice process. One woman, who has chosen to stay anonymous, waited years for her case to come to court. She said the wait had a terrible impact on her mental health but was nothing compared to what happened next.

She told BBC News NI: "When it eventually came to court I spent two and a half days on the stand and it was absolutely horrific. "The defence barrister said I had post-natal depression and was fantasising. He said I was delusional. "The cross examination was the worst of any of it. if I didn't have my children to live for I would have come off the stand and committed suicide that day." It is understood that this woman's case was particularly long and faced a number of delays, partly because there were multiple complainants and dozens of charges





BBCNewsNI » / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern Lights light up Northern Ireland's skiesIt’s been a great weekend for Northern Ireland’s aurora hunters, as these images show.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Flooding: Northern Ireland victims in crisis, says Hilary BennThe shadow NI secretary says there's a difference in support between England and Northern Ireland.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Northern Ireland flood victims to get up to £15m, says Chris Heaton-HarrisThe secretary of state makes announcement during a visit to Newry, one of the areas badly hit by flooding.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania before Northern Ireland v HungaryLive text updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania followed by Northern Ireland against Hungary in the Women's Nations League qualifiers, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland venue and ticket pricing confirmedNorthern Ireland Women take on the Republic of Ireland in their final UEFA Nations League game next month

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Northern Monk Brewery to Open New Venue, Northern Market, in LeedsNorthern Monk Brewery has announced the opening date for its new venue, Northern Market, located in Great George Street. The venue will feature a food market, beer hall, and frozen cocktails, serving food from Falafel Guys, Big Buns, and Six Slice Pizza.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »