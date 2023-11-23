Victims of Sexual Offences in Northern Ireland Speak Out Against Broken Criminal Justice System

Three victims of sexual offences in Northern Ireland say they were lost in a broken criminal justice system and made to feel insignificant. The women say there must be more support for victims through the often complicated criminal justice process. One woman, who has chosen to stay anonymous, waited years for her case to come to court. She said the wait had a terrible impact on her mental health but was nothing compared to what happened next.
She told BBC News NI: "When it eventually came to court I spent two and a half days on the stand and it was absolutely horrific. "The defence barrister said I had post-natal depression and was fantasising. He said I was delusional. "The cross examination was the worst of any of it. if I didn't have my children to live for I would have come off the stand and committed suicide that day." It is understood that this woman's case was particularly long and faced a number of delays, partly because there were multiple complainants and dozens of charges
