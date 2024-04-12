US Inflation Figures Raise Concerns of Delayed UK Rate Cut

US inflation figures were higher than expected this week, sparking concerns a base rate cut in the UK may now be pushed back. Official data showed an inflation reading of 3.5 per cent for the year to March, which was higher than forecast. A cut in July was expected to be a near certainty, but bets on this reduced to around half after the inflation figures were released on Wednesday. The European Central Bank has also opted to hold interest rates on Thursday, with its next meeting in June.

Economists have said that if the Fed delays interest rate cuts, that could have a knock-on effect in the UK. If the Bank of England cut rates before the Fed, there is a risk of it devaluing the pound which could fuel inflation in the near future. The next Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting – where decisions over whether to change rates are taken – is at the start of May. This is followed by a meeting in June, and a further one in August. Any delay to a widely anticipated rates cut will be a blow to the Prime Minister who is relying on a change of economic fortunes to boost his hopes of being re-elected. Rishi Sunak said in April that he wanted to hold an election when people “feel that things are improving”. A cut to interest rates filtering through to mortgage rates would add weight to his argument that the UK had turned the corner

US Inflation UK Rate Cut Interest Rates Economic Fortunes Re-Election

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What latest inflation figures mean for Thursday's interest rate announcementInflation has defied expectations which could impact the Bank's decisions in the future

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rate of inflation eases to 3.4% in February, official figures showThe data is better than economists had expected but the ONS figures are unlikely to shift the view at the Bank of England that now is not the time for interest rate cuts.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Campaigners raise concerns over infilling of historic Yorkshire railway bridge they claim was in good conditionA campaign group have voiced concerns over the infilling of a Victorian railway bridge in Yorkshire, claiming it was not in a poor enough condition to justify the work.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

AstraZeneca Promises to Raise Dividend Amid Concerns About UK CompetitivenessThe drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZ) has announced a 7% increase in its annual dividend, highlighting its confidence in performance and cash generation. The timing of the announcement, just before the annual general meeting, raises concerns about the UK's competitiveness as a business destination.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Old Firm: Celtic raise 'serious concerns' with Rangers after objects thrown at dugoutCeltic have raised their ‘serious concerns’ with Rangers after assistant manager John Kennedy was hit with objects during Sunday's Old Firm draw at Ibrox.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Countryfile viewers raise concerns for BBC presenter Adam Henson after spotting a mark on his faceCountryfile's Adam Henson raises eyebrows over 'appearance concerns'. Viewers took to social media to express their concerns over the presenters 'change in appearance'.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »