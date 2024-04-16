Unloved pub in Toton set for revival under new ownership

An unloved pub with a declining trade is set to be given a new lease of life after a takeover. The Manor has had a succession of managers over time but big changes are in hand.

One of the features that really appealed is the location, at a busy crossroads on the corner of the A6005 Nottingham Road and High Road. Ronnie said: "The location is fantastic." The bar offering will be changing. "We are going to change what we've currently got over to stuff people are more familiar with over at the Commercial - it's not going to be exactly the same. Carling is going to change to Amstel, Prahva is being changed for Asashi, which is something we've not done at any of our venues. It's one of my personal favourites. Thackers Cider is changing to Inch's.

It's just drinks being served for now as work is under way to renovate the kitchen. At first it will be a limited food menu with crowd pleasers such as curry, steak, fish and chips, burgers and tapas. Going forward there will be more additions including pizzas and Sunday roasts. "We squeeze in as many people as we can but the pub is limited. You can only fit so many people in. If we can match the quality of what we do over there with a very similar menu, people have the option then. If we are too busy over there we can recommend over here.

Plenty of familiar faces have been popping in from the Commercial, which attracts customers from Toton. Ollie said: "They are excited about having that sort of experience over here. Ever since we found out we were taking over this place there's been a massive buzz. We are hoping to replicate what we do at the Commercial over here so people have the choice of whether they want to go to Beeston or have it on their doorstep.

