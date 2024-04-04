Union Chief Blames Glasgow's Rat Infestation on Cuts and Council Negligence

A union chief has blamed Glasgow's rat infestation on chronic cuts and the council failing to take responsibility. Chris Mitchell, Glasgow convener for the GMB Union, said the nightmare has got "ten times worse" with parts of the city turned into “no-go areas” for cleansing workers. The trade unionist said he feared shocking levels of rubbish and rats were hampering investment in Glasgow, hurting jobs and the local economy.

He also warned it was now a major worker safety issue - saying he’d been forced to pull staff from vermin hotspots after four were hospitalised from scratches and cuts from rats. It comes as a new study revealed a worsening rats and mice problem across Scotland and the UK - but with Glasgow firmly ahead with the most pest control callouts north of the border

