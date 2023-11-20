Unexpected Turn of Events: A Story of Betrayal and Uncertainty

It was October 2020, and my partner and I were fortunate to be on remote teams that had weathered the initial COVID fallout. Seven months of working in close quarters was taking its toll, but we were talking about long-term plans and shopping for a house together. After 10 years as a copywriter, I was toying with the idea of leaving my job to build my own practice as a business coach.
I was anxious about it ― so anxious that it took me the better part of four months to work up the courage to turn in my notice. Six days after that, my partner said the words that turned my world upside down. He had bought a house on his own, behind my back. He’d later assure me he felt doubly bad, buying the one he knew I really wanted. I’d gone from having a great job, a loving partner and a solid plan for the future to no job, no partner, no house and no idea what to do next. The next few days are a blur. According to him, the easiest solution was for me to take over the lease to our townhouse after he moved out, but something about that suggestion made me furious
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 67. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 87. / 22,68 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »