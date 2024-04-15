Understanding Inheritance Tax: Martin Lewis Explains Who Needs to Pay

Inheritance tax is a levy placed on assets such as property, money, and possessions of a person who has died.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Lewis explained: "This is a tax there are so many misunderstandings about" before continuing: "Most people, when they die, their estates will not pay inheritance tax. This is primarily a tax that only affects the most affluent households." "That is a very large amount which covers what the vast majority of households in the UK are worth, hence why very few pay inheritance tax".

Inheritance Tax Levy Assets Property Money Possessions Discussion Reforms Rules Requirements Martin Lewis Tax Affluent Households

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Lewis might have found ‘best’ alternative to axed Walkers crisps‘This is truly an impressive discovery.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Martin Lewis' finance warning to those who earn over £25,000The financial guru shared some top tips for those taking out student finance in his latest email

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Martin Lewis' one check to slash water bills before Monday price hikeWater bills are going up on Monday but Martin Lewis says you could be wasting a lot of money

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Martin Lewis names three energy tariffs he'd consider switching toYour gas and electricity bills are changing in April, so is it worth locking in a deal now?

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Martin Lewis says get £565 paid directly into your account with Santander changeThe Money Saving Expert says you can get more than £500 with one change

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Martin Lewis says one Santander change can get you £565The Money Saving Expert says you can get it with one change

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »