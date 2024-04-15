Understanding Inheritance Tax: Martin Lewis Explains Who Needs to Pay

Inheritance tax is a levy placed on assets such as property, money, and possessions of a person who has died.
In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Lewis explained: "This is a tax there are so many misunderstandings about" before continuing: "Most people, when they die, their estates will not pay inheritance tax. This is primarily a tax that only affects the most affluent households." "That is a very large amount which covers what the vast majority of households in the UK are worth, hence why very few pay inheritance tax".
