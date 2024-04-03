UK Teachers Vote in Favor of More Strikes Over Pay Disputes

School pupils could be in line for more disruption to their lessons this year after the vast majority of teachers in the UK’s largest teaching union vote in favour of more strikes over pay disputes. A huge 90% of teachers have voted in favour of walking out over pay, as part of a preliminary ballot held by the National Education Union (NEU). And it could lead to more disruption for school-aged children and their parents.

Government warned to take results ‘very seriously’ More than half of NEU members (150,000) took part in the electronic ballot. They were asked if they would be willing to walk out over a ‘fully funded pay increase, as a meaningful step to achieve a long-term correction in pay’. Daniel Kebede, the NEU’s joint general secretary, said that Education Secretary Gillian Keegan should take the results of the preliminary ballot ‘very seriously’. However, he did not say whether strike action would actually take place. 🚨Ballot close

