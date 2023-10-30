UK Government Invests £2 Million in AI Classroom Technology

Rishi Sunak has announced a £2 million investment in new classroom technology, including AI-designed lesson plans and quizzes.The funding will be used by online classroom resource Oak National Academy to improve the technologies for use in schools across England, before they are rolled out for teachers.It follows a pilot of the tools in some schools, testing how they work and measuring their ability to reduce teachers' workloads.

"Oak National Academy's work to harness AI to free up the workload for teachers is a perfect example of the revolutionary benefits this technology can bring.

UK Government Invests £100 Million in AI Research for Cancer and Dementia TreatmentsThe UK Prime Minister announces a £100 million investment in artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of treatments for cancer and dementia. The funding aims to address previously incurable diseases and will be discussed at the upcoming AI safety summit. Read more ⮕

Green MSP Denies Using Official Government Phone or WhatsApp for Government BusinessLorna Slater, the minister for the circular economy, has denied using an official Scottish Government phone or WhatsApp for any government business. This comes amid a secrecy row over the failure to hand over records of informal communications to the UK Covid Inquiry. Read more ⮕

