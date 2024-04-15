UK Considers Replicating Rwanda Scheme with Other Countries for Asylum Processing

Rishi Sunak wants to replicate the Rwanda scheme with Armenia , Ivory Coast , Costa Rica and Botswana being targeted as possible destinations for migrants, leaked documents suggest. All four countries have been in negotiations with the UK to discuss what is described as "third-country asylum processing deal", The Times reports. However, as the original Rwanda scheme struggles to get off the ground, progress has reportedly stalled with the nations.

It comes after a Cabinet minister insisted flights to Rwanda could take off “within weeks” - despite the Government seemingly having no airline willing to take migrants to the African nation.

