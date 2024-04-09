UEFA Confirms Champions League Quarter-Finals to Proceed Amid Terror Threat

UEFA says this week's Champions League quarter-final ties will go ahead as scheduled amid an alleged terror threat . Arsenal 's Emirates Stadium in north London will host the first leg of the Gunners' last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, while Manchester City are also in action away to Real Madrid .

Madrid also hosts Atletico's game with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, while Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes stadium is the venue for the visit of Barcelona on the same evening in Paris. A media outlet linked to ISIS has issued a threat concerning all four of this week's ties, and European football's governing body UEFA has now issued a statement on the matter. 'UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week's UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,' the statement said. 'All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.' The Metropolitan Police say they are aware of reports of Champions League matches being targeted this week, but insist the terror threat level has not changed from its 'substantial' level due to the reports, nor has the policing plan for Arsenal's gam

