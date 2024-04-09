UConn's Men's Basketball Final Falls Short of Last Year's Audience

In Monday night's men's final on TBS and TNT, the audience averaged 14.82 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Although this was a 4% increase compared to last year's final, it was not enough to surpass the Monday night's audience. The number likely dropped off during the second half when UConn took control. The two men's semifinal games averaged 12.8 million viewers, with UConn-Alabama attracting 14.18 million and the game between Purdue and North Carolina State averaging 11.45 million.
Friday night's women's semifinal games averaged 10.8 million viewers, with the Iowa-UConn game averaging 14.2 million. Overall, the 67 games of the men's tournament across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV averaged 9.9 million viewers, a 3% increase compared to last year. This year's tournament benefited from the participation of more prestigious and powerful conference programs, resulting in higher viewership. The Huskies once again demonstrated their dominance in March Madness by defeating the Boilermakers 75-60 and claiming the men's national championship title
Uconn Men's Basketball Final Audience Viewership Increase Tournament Dominance March Madness Champions Boilermakers
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »