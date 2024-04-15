Trump Accused of Falsifying Business Records in 2016 Presidential Election

Trump is accused of falsifying business records 34 times, ITV News' US Correspondent Dan Rivers reportsThe most succinct summary came from the man prosecuting this, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The prosecution will seek to show Trump covered up the reimbursement of Cohen, who had bought the silence of former adult film star Stormy Daniels . They will seek to show that Trump authorised hush-money payments repeatedly as part of a wider strategy of similar hush-money ploys in the run-up to the 2016 election.But prosecutors are trying to convict him of a felony by claiming he falsified business records to hide another crime: campaign finance violations by Michael Cohen.Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud in 2018.

Stormy Daniels is also expected to testify and may be questioned about her alleged affair with Trump. She has previously gone into extensive detail about their night of passion and the physical characteristics of his genitalia.The case is centred on Stormy Daniels but prosecutors will detail another hush-money payment to silence former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claims she also had an affair with Trump while married to Melania.

AMI has acknowledged it paid Karen McDougal $150,000 for her story to help Trump’s campaign and was ordered to pay $187,500 as a fine. AMI’s Chief Executive, David Pecker is expected to testify in this trial.Another “catch and kill” story is connected to this case, involving paying off a doorman at Trump Tower, Dino Sajudin.

Trump Business Records Trial Felony 2016 Presidential Election Campaign Finance Laws Michael Cohen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Company Accused of Falsifying Performance Figures Set to Win Scotland's Largest Public ContractRepairs and maintenance firm Mears LLP, accused of altering data to meet targets, is likely to be awarded a £1.8 billion public contract in Scotland. The findings of the internal investigation are expected to be discussed at a council meeting, where councillors will also vote on the contract. Concerns have been raised about the timing of the publication of the investigation's findings and the approval of the contract.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fan's tweet about Kobbie Mainoo from 2016 tournament when he was 11 is going viralMainoo has been handed his first England call-up after a breakthrough campaign at Man Utd.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Dallas sees 2016 qualities in NINorthern Ireland's Stuart Dallas can already see similarities between Michael O'Neill's young side and the team the manager took to the European Championships in 2016.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Video of Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen 2016 sex scene revealedRebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen told her to 'stick a finger up his butt' while in a room as his friends laughed and recorded on their phones.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Video of Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen 2016 sex scene revealedRebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen told her to 'stick a finger up his butt' while in a room as his friends laughed and recorded on their phones.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

On This Day in 2016: Valencia sack Gary NevilleThe former Manchester United and England defender was dismissed just 28 games into what was his first management role.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »