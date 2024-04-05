Troy Aikman Reflects on Dallas Cowboys' Missed Playoff Opportunity

One month ago, when Troy Aikman met with the media at the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, the three-time Super Bowl champion was asked about Dallas Cowboys ' inability to produce wins in the playoffs. Aikman began to answer that question. But his response quickly veered off in another direction, extending beyond the quarterback and looping in the entire team.

Aikman said he held off on making plans for late January because he expected to go to San Francisco to watch the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their classic rivalry for the right to play in the Super Bowl

Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys Playoffs NFC Championship Game San Francisco 49Ers Super Bowl

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ten Dallas Cowboys free-agent targets: From big swings to big namesDefensive tackle, linebacker, running back and the offensive line are areas the Cowboys could target in free agency.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Dallas Cowboys fans switch allegiance after Houston Texans shake up NFL with Stefon Diggs trade...Stefon Diggs plays catch with fans and throws to the second tier at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Troy Deeney reveals Aston Villa would only sign him if he removed his Birmingham tattooFormer Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney could have had the chance of playing for his rival club Aston Villa, however the club were not so keen on Deeney's Blues tattoo on his leg and demanded that it would have to be removed.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Troy Deeney shocks Simon Jordan with claim Midlands derby is bigger than Arsenal vs. SpursFormer Watford and Birmingham striker, Troy Deeney joined White and Jordan, and left the latter shocked when he claimed that the Blues' derby with Midlands rivals, Aston Villa is a bigger rivalry than North London's Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Troy Deeney picks shock manager as ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp at LiverpoolA shock name has been suggested to replace Jurgen Klopp

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Troy Deeney vs Gabby Agbonlahor: Aston Villa and Birmingham rivals to box at St Andrew’s...Ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor previews his upcoming boxing match against former Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney as tense rivalry heats up

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »