Tributes to Man and Dog Killed in Isle of Wight Crash

Tributes are being paid to a "remarkable" man and his dog, who died following a crash on the Isle of Wight.Police were called to the scene at about 10.10pm on Sunday 7 April.

Paul's family have paid tribute to him, saying: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a remarkable young man, Paul Anthony Hart, whose life was tragically cut short along with his lovely dog Bailey. "He was a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration and a testament of resilience in the face of adversity. His life, though brief, was a testament to the power of love he gave.

"In his memory, let us remember not just the sorrow of his loss, but the joy and love he brought into our lives. Let us honour his legacy by living our lives with the same passion, kindness and generosity that he demonstrated every day.

