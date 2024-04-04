Tottenham Hotspur Owner Joe Lewis Avoids Prison Time for Insider Trading

British billionaire Joe Lewis , owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club, avoids prison time after pleading guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges in New York. Judge G.L. Clarke cites Lewis' prompt appearance in court, failing health, and lifetime of good works as reasons for probation and a fine instead of imprisonment.

Lewis, 87, spoke about his dedication to finding a cure for diseases and his desire to rebuild trust in his remaining years.

Joe Lewis Tottenham Hotspur Billionaire Insider Trading Conspiracy Guilty Plea Probation Fine

