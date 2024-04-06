Tories Trail Labour by 18 Points in New Poll

The Tories trail Labour by 18 points, according to a new poll by BMG Research which shows Reform UK on 14% at the same time, according to the survey, with the public seeing the party as increasingly divided amid relentless public infighting. BMG found that 43 per cent of the public would support Labour if the election were held now, with 25 per cent voting Conservative. Labour ’s 18-point lead is the largest recorded by the pollster since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister in October 2022 .

Reform UK is in third place on 14 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats recording 8 per cent and the Greens on 6 per cent. More than one in five of those who voted Tory in 2019 would now support Remain, the poll suggested, and 24 per cent of Leave voters back the outfit led by Richard Tice

