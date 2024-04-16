Top-rated Nip+Fab Vitamin C Fix Eye Cream on sale for just £10 at Boots

Good skincare can be pretty pricey - but thanks to an incredible deal at Boots , a top-rated product that shoppers are raving about is down to a bargain price. The Nip+Fab Vitamin C Fix Eye Cream 10% is being praised for improving the look of dark circles , bags and puffiness - and it's currently on sale for just £10 .

Nip+Fab's eye cream contains a 10% eye-brightening complex, consisting of 5% vitamin C with three stable forms of the antioxidant to brighten the under-eye area. If you want to look more awake after a bad night's sleep, then this skincare buy is ideal. It's the perfect treat for tired eyes. One five-star reviewer shared: "Makes such a difference to my dark circles. I don't have to rely on concealer anymore!"

However, some shoppers weren't pleased, saying that they didn't notice any difference after using the eye cream. You can currently get it for £10 less than its usual RRP of £20 at boots.com.

