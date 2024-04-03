Thin Stools Could Indicate Colon Cancer, Doctors Warn

Doctors are warning that certain stool shapes like narrow poop could be a sign of colon cancer. Typically, a healthy number two is shaped like a sausage and is either thin or covered with cracks on its surface. However, while the occasional narrow stool could just be a sign of constipation, it could also indicate chronic digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diverticulitis, and even cancer.

And if you see blood on your toilet paper or the bowl, this is a sign to call a doctor right away, as issues can include hemorrhoids, Crohn's disease, and cancer. The warnings come as the US faces an epidemic of young people being diagnosed with colon cancer, and experts are working to unravel the cause

