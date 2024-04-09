The Lionesses secure their first win of the qualifying campaign to put their recent struggles behind them. AVIVA STADIUM – In Dublin the decibels roar but the underdog growled in vain. It could never have been just another game, the weight of history bearing down on the girls in green and more than a few other burdens encumbering.

Ruesha Littlejohn was still booming her orders across the penalty box when she charged down Jess Park’s thumping effort with an upright arm, silencing any faint remaining hopes of an upset for the ages as Alex Greenwood slotted home the penalty. Lauren James had already done her job for the opener, the ball falling to her inside the box from an awkward rebound off Anna Patten – an unfortunate turn for the. The sky had cleared just enough before the dusk set in. A glimmer of hope, as Greenwood went the other way for her second penalty and pinged it against the post. The Irish will have felt it just after Louise Quinn was dubiously punished for a handball that first came off her leg. There was, on occasion, still something not quite clicking. Keira Walsh, otherwise superb, survived shouts for a handball in the area and Caitlin Hayes could not connect from Quinn’s cross for the hosts’ best chance. When Hannah Hampton was forced to resort to time wasting, it was not a good look, especially when the ball was charged down and she left her goal open – but all England needed was a result to settle the nerves

