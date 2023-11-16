HEAD TOPICS

The Invincible: Art Insights and Retro Aesthetic

The Invincible's art director shares insights into the game's creation and the challenges of bringing a 1950s retro aesthetic to life in a video game.

It's no secret I loved my time playing The Invincible for our PS5 review, its blend of retrofuturism, classic sci-fi art influences and great storytelling really came to life. There is a clear passion for 1950s design and the challenge of bringing Stanisław Lem 's novel to life as a video game .

Below, The Invincible 's art director Wojciech Ostrycharz shares his insights into how the game was made, the art influences that affected its visual design, from Chris Foss to Syd Mead , as well as how), but look below for Ostrycharz's art insights as well as exclusive, unseen concept art . If you love the style of The Invincible , you can buy the art book , on sale now, which features more unseen art as well as quotes from Stanisław Lem 's book -"our source and main inspiration," says Ostrycharz.The art direction resembles 1950's sci-fi book covers, how hard is it to bring that style to life in a video game ? The most challenging aspect was clarifying my vision for achieving and enforcing the retro aestheti

