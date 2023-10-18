The Benefits of Lactic Acid for Skin

With several skin benefits, exfoliating acids have quickly become a mainstay in our beauty regimes. And lactic acid is one that gets recommended by dermatologists’ time and time again. Boosting glow and hydrating skin, this wonder ingredient is widely used in cosmetic products to tackle multiple skin concerns.

Naturally found in dairy products, the use of lactic acid for skin dates back to ancient Egypt when Egyptians (including Cleopatra) famously bathed in milk to improve the look and texture of the skin. Nowadays, it’s typically created in a lab and is often combined with other do-good ingredients in serums and cleansers to deliver smoother skin results. Here, we ask expert dermatologists to break down everything you need to know about lactic acid including where to find it and how to incorporate it into your skincare routine. What is lactic acid? “Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and versatile ingredient that can help treat a range of skin concerns,” says Dr Derrick Phillips, CeraVe Consultant Dermatologis

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Combining amino acid PET and MRI imaging: Aggressive brain tumors could soon be treated more effectivelyA more refined approach to the precise removal of brain tumors is on the horizon. The long-anticipated advancement is made achievable through the adaptation of tumor imaging processes employing positron computed tomography.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Borehamwood acid attack leaves man with facial injuriesA man was left with facial injuries after Borehamwood acid attack.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

BBCLONDONNEWS: Charles Dickens: Hunt for book containing Wilkie Collins's acid remarksCharles Dickens inspired affection from fellow author Wilkie Collins - but also some biting criticism.

Source: BBCLondonNews | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Newly identified amino acid may play key role in predicting outcomes and treatment of long COVIDUniversity of Alberta researchers have identified an amino acid that may play a key role in predicting poor clinical outcomes and the treatment of long COVID.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Researchers identify amino acid that may play a key role for predicting and treating long COVIDUniversity of Alberta researchers have identified an amino acid that may play a key role in predicting poor clinical outcomes and the treatment of long COVID.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: AI-designed drug candidate shows promise for gastric acid inhibitionResearchers at Nagoya University in Japan created and improved artificial intelligence (AI) designs to synthesize a candidate compound for a new gastric acid inhibitor with a better binding affinity than existing drugs.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »