Teenager's Life Saved After Being Stabbed in Nottingham

A teenager from Nottingham ’s life was only saved by “emergency surgery and massive blood transfusions” after he was stabbed in the neck by a gang of masked, armed men who forced their way into his Bulwell home. Nottingham Crown Court heard how the then 18-year-old’s attackers also injured the teen’s mother who fought back having seen her son being assaulted with the Rambo knife by the group.
That group - Jawon Thomas, Andre Saunders-Johnson and Jaekwon Marks - had agreed to become involved for a fourth defendant, 20-year-old Kyarnie Thompson, of Forest Fields, who had told them where the now 19-year-old victim lived with an intention to steal drugs and money from him. Two further defendants were also involved - Lucy Hefford who drove them to the scene and Mollie Croft who helped them escape after the stabbing. Do you agree with police using facial recognition software? Let us know Handing the gang jail terms totalling more than 40 years, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said: “By a narrow thread and through no assistance of any of you, a life was saved. I say a life, a spiritual life was saved but not necessarily a physical life because as a result of your combined efforts a young man’s life was changed forever. “It is ironic that the three of you who physically went into someone’s house have all been victims of knife crime yourself, and for what? A consignment of drugs and possible mone
