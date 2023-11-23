Tech Millionaire Convicted of Rape

A tech multi-millionaire, Lawrence Jones, has been convicted of drugging and raping two women in the early 1990s. He had already been convicted of sexually assaulting an ex-employee in a separate trial. Jones and his wife founded UKFast, a web hosting provider, in 1999. The company worked with clients such as the NHS and the Ministry of Defence. Reporting restrictions were lifted after the conclusion of the latest trial.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawrence Jones told woman 'are you just gonna let me f*** you', rape trial hearsUKFast boss and multi-millionaire Lawrence Jones, 55, denies two counts of rape

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ex-UKFast boss Lawrence Jones drugged and raped women, jury hearsThe alleged offences took place in the 1990s when Lawrence Jones was a pianist, a court hears.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

LIVE: Lawrence Jones goes on trial accused of raping two womenMr Jones, 55, from Hale, denies two counts of rape

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

LIVE Lawrence Jones trial: Updates from day two after rape allegation details heardUKFast founder Lawrence Jones, 55, denies two charges of rape

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Lawrence Jones trial: Accuser says alleged rape 'affected the rest of my life'UKFast founder Lawrence Jones, 55, denies two counts of rape

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Lawrence Jones trial: Accuser told cops she thought he was 'serial rapist'Jones, 55, denies two charges he raped young women at his flat in Salford in 1993

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »