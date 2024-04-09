Study Investigates Association Between Gut Microbiome and Mild Cognitive Impairments in Parkinson's Disease

In a recent study published in the journal npj Parkinson's Disease , researchers explored the association between the gut microbiome and mild cognitive impairments (MCI) among Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. Gut microbiome variations between patients with Parkinson's disease and control participants without Parkinson's disease are well documented; however, possible changes associated with PD and mild cognitive impairments are unclear.

MCI in Parkinson's disease patients increases the likelihood of dementia incidence and has a profound impact on life quality. There has been limited research on the gut microbiota among PD patients with MCI, which suggests significant discrepancies in various microbial taxa compared to Parkinson's disease without cognitive impairments or control subjects

Parkinson's Disease Gut Microbiome Mild Cognitive Impairments Dementia Research

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study investigates the best way to memorize detailsRecent experiments by psychologists at Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh shed new light on how we learn and how we remember our real-world experiences.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Telehealth study investigates reimbursements for rural health care deliveryA recent Mayo Clinic study published in the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine investigated how telehealth in palliative care may provide value for rural caregivers, health care teams and their patients. Palliative care is specialized medical care that focuses on providing relief from pain and other symptoms of a serious illness.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

New study reveals key differences in Parkinson’s disease progression using real-world dataThe differences in the progression of Parkinson’s disease (PD) between real-world and research populations.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Study investigates the relationship between dietary inflammatory index and stroke risk in US adultsA recent study demonstrated the potential of dietary intervention to reduce stroke incidence by half by reducing systemic inflammation.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Irritable bowel syndrome not linked to higher Parkinson's risk, study findsResearch investigates the association between irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Parkinson's disease (PD), revealing that IBS is not linked to an increased overall risk of PD. Subgroup analyses suggest that certain IBS populations may have a lower risk of developing PD.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Diabetes Drug Shows Promise Against Parkinson's in Clinical StudyA clinical study has shown that a diabetes drug has potential in treating Parkinson's disease. The study found that the drug was able to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's in patients. Further research is needed to confirm these findings and determine the long-term effects of the drug.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »