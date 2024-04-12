Strictly Come Dancing Star Shirley Ballas Admits to Cheating on Ex-Boyfriend

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas has admitted she cheated on an ex boyfriend – by kissing "somebody else's girlfriend" at a birthday party . The TV judge, 63, opened up about her wild antics and confessed she was unfaithful to her former partner when she drunkenly kissed a fellow partygoer many years ago.

She made the confession on Mel Giedroyc's Unforgivable show and explained that she had a boyfriend at the time of the kiss while the other woman had a fiancé - but she described it as a "loveable embrace". Shirley's revelation comes after she recently announced she had reunited with her ex-husband Corky Ballas for professional reasons. Speaking to Mel Giedroyc on the former Great British Bake Off host's show, Unforgivable, Shirley opened up about the cheeky incident that happened some years ago. She revealed: "I was part of something, and that was a 40th birthday party where this wonderful young lady had too much to drink and so had I. "We had this great big snog – she was engaged, and I had a boyfriend, so you could say it was a really strong and loveable embrace with somebody else’s girlfriend." Shirley recently reunited with her ex-husband Corky and took to her Instagram page last month to share a selfie of the pair looking happy, ahead of working together. Shirley wrote: "Meeting up with Corky Ballas, father to our wonderful son and Grandad to Banksi. Back working together, simply awesome

